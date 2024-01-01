Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pesto pizza in Fells Point

Go
Fells Point restaurants
Toast

Fells Point restaurants that serve pesto pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Margherita PIzza$12.00
Marinara with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and pesto
More about Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14" Chicken Pesto Pizza$23.95
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
10" Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.95
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
More about Pie in the Sky

Browse other tasty dishes in Fells Point

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Turkey Bacon

Coleslaw

Nachos

Chili Burgers

Steak Frites

Pancakes

Map

More near Fells Point to explore

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mid - Govans

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Charles Village

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Highlandtown

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (882 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1012 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (715 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston