Pesto pizza in Fells Point
Fells Point restaurants that serve pesto pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Pesto Margherita PIzza
|$12.00
Marinara with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and pesto
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|14" Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$23.95
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.
|10" Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.95
Pesto sauce, chicken tenders, mozzarella and provolone blend, red onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.