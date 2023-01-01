Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe image

 

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe

22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington

TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Chipotle Burger$6.95
black bean burger patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
More about Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Onion Pub and Brewery

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Burger$12.95
Vegetarian black bean patty with provolone cheese topped with spring mix, fresh sliced avocado & chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.
More about The Onion Pub and Brewery

