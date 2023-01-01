Black bean burgers in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve black bean burgers
Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington
|Black Bean Chipotle Burger
|$6.95
black bean burger patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Onion Pub and Brewery
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington
|Black Bean Burger
|$12.95
Vegetarian black bean patty with provolone cheese topped with spring mix, fresh sliced avocado & chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.