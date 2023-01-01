Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Barrington restaurants that serve steak tacos

Lucky Monk image

 

The Lucky Monk

105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Steak$14.00
marinated steak, grilled poblano, pickled cabbage, chipotle aioli, cilantro, corn tortilla, elotes
More about The Lucky Monk
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Onion Pub and Brewery

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sirloin Steak Tacos$15.00
Marinated sirloin steak, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, crumbled queso fresco, drizzled with poblano crema on corn tortillas & your choice of salsa.
More about The Onion Pub and Brewery

