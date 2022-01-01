Tacos in Barrington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lucky Monk

105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington

Taco Shrimp$14.00
fried shrimp, jalapeño slaw, pico, spicy mayo, mozzarella, corn tortillas, elotes
Taco Baja Fish$14.00
Beer Battered Alaskan Cod, Tomatillo Pico De Gallo, House Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Corn Tortillas, Elotes
Taco Steak$14.00
marinated steak, grilled poblano, pickled cabbage, chipotle aioli, cilantro, corn tortilla, elotes
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
Tacos de Pescado (Fish)$12.95
Three soft shell corn tacos with grilled blackened seasoned filet of tilapia, roasted shredded purple cabbage & garnished with our signature jicama & kale slaw. Served with house tortilla chips & your choice of our authentic red or green salsa.
Tacos de Pollo (Chicken)$12.95
Three soft shell corn tacos with pulled chicken marinated in an ancho chile adobo, with our signature cilantro lime crema drizzle & garnished with a lime & pickled red onions. Served with house tortilla chips & your choice of our authentic red or green salsa.
Veggie Tacos$11.95
Three soft shell corn tacos with seasoned roasted cauliflower florets, shredded roasted garlic purple cabbage with our signature cilantro line crema & garnished with a lime & pickled red onions. Served with house tortilla chips & your choice of our authentic red or green salsa.
