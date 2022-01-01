Tacos in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve tacos
More about Lucky Monk
Lucky Monk
105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington
|Taco Shrimp
|$14.00
fried shrimp, jalapeño slaw, pico, spicy mayo, mozzarella, corn tortillas, elotes
|Taco Baja Fish
|$14.00
Beer Battered Alaskan Cod, Tomatillo Pico De Gallo, House Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, Corn Tortillas, Elotes
|Taco Steak
|$14.00
marinated steak, grilled poblano, pickled cabbage, chipotle aioli, cilantro, corn tortilla, elotes
More about Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington
|Tacos de Pescado (Fish)
|$12.95
Three soft shell corn tacos with grilled blackened seasoned filet of tilapia, roasted shredded purple cabbage & garnished with our signature jicama & kale slaw. Served with house tortilla chips & your choice of our authentic red or green salsa.
|Tacos de Pollo (Chicken)
|$12.95
Three soft shell corn tacos with pulled chicken marinated in an ancho chile adobo, with our signature cilantro lime crema drizzle & garnished with a lime & pickled red onions. Served with house tortilla chips & your choice of our authentic red or green salsa.
|Veggie Tacos
|$11.95
Three soft shell corn tacos with seasoned roasted cauliflower florets, shredded roasted garlic purple cabbage with our signature cilantro line crema & garnished with a lime & pickled red onions. Served with house tortilla chips & your choice of our authentic red or green salsa.