Salmon in Barrington

Barrington restaurants
Toast

Barrington restaurants that serve salmon

Lucky Monk image

 

Lucky Monk

105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Salmon$23.00
locally sourced, organic cedar-plank roasted BBQ salmon, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
GF Salmon$23.00
More about Lucky Monk
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Incontro A Tavola

100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20, South Barrington

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone con Pesto$30.00
Grilled Faroe Island salmon filet finished with a citrus, arugula & fennel salad and served with roasted broccoli. *Available Gluten-Free
More about Incontro A Tavola
Region Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Region Kitchen and Bar

718 West NW Highway, Barrington

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Baked Salmon$13.00
*
Salmon$27.00
More about Region Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Entrée$22.95
Fresh pan seared salmon topped with lemon caper wine sauce, served with vegetable medley and wild rice blend
More about Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

