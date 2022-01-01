Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Barrington

Go
Barrington restaurants
Toast

Barrington restaurants that serve chili

Lucky Monk image

 

Lucky Monk

105 Hollywood Blvd., South Barrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Poblano Chili$15.00
white beans, sour cream, cilantro, & lime
Brew Pub Chili$15.00
sour cream, cheddar cheese, chopped onion
More about Lucky Monk
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 West Main Street, Barrington

Avg 4.6 (2226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gregg's Chili & Eggs Omelette
House-made Black Bean Chicken Chili. melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, tomato and green onion atop a cage free egg white omelette. Served with Harbor potatoes and a wheat English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$5.00
House made chili with cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onion.
More about Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

Browse other tasty dishes in Barrington

Caesar Salad

Cake

Chocolate Mousse

Mac And Cheese

Hummus

Cheese Fries

Fish Tacos

Cheesy Bread

Map

More near Barrington to explore

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston