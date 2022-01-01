Cake in Barrington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake, slice$8.75
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza
Limoncello Cake image

FRENCH FRIES

Incontro A Tavola

100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20, South Barrington

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Limoncello Cake$8.00
Lemon-infused sponge cake & mascarpone
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
Rich, dark chocolate, served with a mixed berry drizzle. *Available Gluten-Free
More about Incontro A Tavola
Region Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Region Kitchen and Bar

718 West NW Highway, Barrington

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$11.00
More about Region Kitchen and Bar
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington

Avg 3.7 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
More about Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets

