Cake in Barrington
Barrington restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
100 W Higgins Rd, South Barrington
|Carrot Cake, slice
|$8.75
FRENCH FRIES
Incontro A Tavola
100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20, South Barrington
|Limoncello Cake
|$8.00
Lemon-infused sponge cake & mascarpone
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Rich, dark chocolate, served with a mixed berry drizzle. *Available Gluten-Free
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Region Kitchen and Bar
718 West NW Highway, Barrington
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00