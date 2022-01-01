Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Bartlett
/
Bartlett
/
Chicken Tenders
Bartlett restaurants that serve chicken tenders
HOOT DOGS
150 BARTLETT PLAZA, BARTLETT
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$4.99
Three juicy Chicken Tenders, cooked just right.
More about HOOT DOGS
FRENCH FRIES
O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant
391 Bartlett Plaza, Bartlett
Avg 4.1
(165 reviews)
Celtic Chicken Strips
$12.00
KIDS Chicken Strips w/ fries
$7.00
More about O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant
