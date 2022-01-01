Chicken tenders in Bartlett

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

HOOT DOGS image

 

HOOT DOGS

150 BARTLETT PLAZA, BARTLETT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$4.99
Three juicy Chicken Tenders, cooked just right.
More about HOOT DOGS
O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant

391 Bartlett Plaza, Bartlett

Avg 4.1 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Celtic Chicken Strips$12.00
KIDS Chicken Strips w/ fries$7.00
More about O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant

