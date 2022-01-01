Steak salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve steak salad
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|FAJITA STEAK TACO SALAD
|$11.00
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
|Steak Salad
|$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
SUSHI • RAMEN
Soji Modern Asian
5050 Government St, Baton Rouge
|Thai Steak Noodle Salad
|$17.00
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue
|Steak Salad
|$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
BURRITOS
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Steak Salad
|$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub