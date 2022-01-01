Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FAJITA STEAK TACO SALAD$11.00
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Soji Modern Asian image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Soji Modern Asian

5050 Government St, Baton Rouge

Avg 4 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Steak Noodle Salad$17.00
More about Soji Modern Asian
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (3297 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

