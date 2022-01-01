Fish and chips in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve fish and chips
1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton
|Kid's Fish n' Chips
|$7.00
Beaverton Blonde Ale-battered sustainably caught Alaskan cod, served with fries (Alcohol is cooked out)
|Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Beaverton Blonde Ale battered sustainably caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, french fries, tartar sauce.
Cafe Murrayhill
14500 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
This amazing dish is made with Cod fish fried with beer battered, served with our cole slaw, French fries, lemons and tartar sauce.