Fish and chips in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve fish and chips

GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton

1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Fish n' Chips$7.00
Beaverton Blonde Ale-battered sustainably caught Alaskan cod, served with fries (Alcohol is cooked out)
Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips$21.00
Beaverton Blonde Ale battered sustainably caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, french fries, tartar sauce.
More about GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton
Cafe Murrayhill

14500 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.00
This amazing dish is made with Cod fish fried with beer battered, served with our cole slaw, French fries, lemons and tartar sauce.
More about Cafe Murrayhill
Murrayhill Taphouse

14550 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$19.80
beer battered, house-made slaw, fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
beer battered, house-made slaw, fries
Kids Fish and Chips$8.00
More about Murrayhill Taphouse

