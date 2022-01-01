Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bedford

Bedford restaurants
Toast

Bedford restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Cafe Services

4 Crosby Drive, Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$6.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Mayo, & Your Choice Of Sauces!
More about Cafe Services
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Minuteman Diner

363 Great rd, Bedford

Avg 4.2 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar wrap$13.45
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.45
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.45
More about Minuteman Diner
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

22 Crosby Drive, Bedford

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

b.good

168 Great Rd, Bedford

Avg 4.3 (1281 reviews)
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good

