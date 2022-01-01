Chicken wraps in Bedford
Bedford restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Cafe Services
4 Crosby Drive, Bedford
|Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Grilled or Fried Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Mayo, & Your Choice Of Sauces!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Minuteman Diner
363 Great rd, Bedford
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$13.45
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$12.45
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.45
NexDine
22 Crosby Drive, Bedford
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
168 Great Rd, Bedford
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat