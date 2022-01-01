Fish and chips in Bel Air
Bel Air restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Black Eyed Suzies
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Black Eyed Suzies
119 S Main St, Bel Air
|Fish & Chips
|$14.99
A pub classic! Enjoy a fried fish filet over a bed of crispy fried "chips"
More about Sean Bolan's Irish Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sean Bolan's Irish Pub
12 S Main St, Bel Air
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Filets of North Atlantic cod fried in our home made Harp beer batter served atop a generous portion of our steak cut chips. Grab a pint of Guinness and you’ll almost feel as if you are sitting in a pub across the Pond!