Fish and chips in Bel Air

Bel Air restaurants
Bel Air restaurants that serve fish and chips

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Black Eyed Suzies

119 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.99
A pub classic! Enjoy a fried fish filet over a bed of crispy fried "chips"
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sean Bolan's Irish Pub

12 S Main St, Bel Air

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$17.00
Filets of North Atlantic cod fried in our home made Harp beer batter served atop a generous portion of our steak cut chips. Grab a pint of Guinness and you’ll almost feel as if you are sitting in a pub across the Pond!
