Mac and cheese in Bellingham
Bellingham restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
1107 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Baby Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
served with grapes, Tim’s Potato Chips & carrots.
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
macaroni - fontina - monterey jack - cheddar - parmigiano reggiano - topped with cherry tomatoes
More about JUXT Taphouse
JUXT Taphouse
119 W Holly St., Bellingham
|MAC & CHEESE BOWL
|$15.00
House-Made 3 Cheese Sauce of Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Smoked Gouda + Gruyere, Noodles, Toasted Panko + Micro Greens
More about Carve Casual
SANDWICHES • POUTINE
Carve Casual
1538 Kentucky St, Bellingham
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
Penne with Kulshan Beer Cheese Sauce and Parmesan. Have fun with the add ons!
More about Jack's BBQ - Bellingham
Jack's BBQ - Bellingham
1327 North State Street, Bellingham
|Mac And Cheese
|$4.50
|Quart Mac And Cheese
|$18.00
More about The Local Public House Food Menu
HAMBURGERS
The Local Public House Food Menu
1427 Railroad Ave, Bellingham
|Beer Cheese Mac
|$11.96
Noodles, Pub Ale Beer Cheese, Roasted Garlic Breadcrumbs
More about Cosmos Bistro
PIZZA • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Cosmos Bistro
1151 N State St, Bellingham
|Creamy Mac And Cheese
|$14.50
|Side Mac N' Cheese
|$5.25
More about Twin Sisters Brewing Company
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Twin Sisters Brewing Company
500 Carolina St, Bellingham
|Mac and Cheese
|$17.00
Cavatappi, Beer cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Panko, Herbs