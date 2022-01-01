Sundaes in Belmont
Belmont restaurants that serve sundaes
More about The Wellington
The Wellington
75 Leonard St., Belmont
|Belgian Waffle Sundae
|$12.00
House-made belgian waffle, vanilla ice cream, mixed berry compote, white chocolate curls
More about Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt
36 Leonard St, Belmont
|Make Your Own Sundae for 8
|$60.00
-4 Pints, 5 Toppings, Fresh Whipped Cream, Amarena Cherries
|Make Your Own Sundae for 4
|$35.00
-2 Pints, 3 Toppings, Fresh Whipped Cream, Amarena Cherries