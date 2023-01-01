Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Bethel

Go
Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

5 Depot Place, Bethel

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
Station Made Chicken Noodle Soup
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Consumer pic

 

Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave

211 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle P2
More about Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethel

Burritos

Fish Tacos

Caesar Salad

Calamari

Veggie Burgers

Tacos

Lasagna

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near Bethel to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1050 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1627 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston