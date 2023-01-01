Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Chicken Noodles
Bethel restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
5 Depot Place, Bethel
Avg 4.8
(317 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$0.00
Station Made Chicken Noodle Soup
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
211 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle P2
More about Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Bethel
Burritos
Fish Tacos
Caesar Salad
Calamari
Veggie Burgers
Tacos
Lasagna
Chipotle Chicken
More near Bethel to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2093 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1050 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1627 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston