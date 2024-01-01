Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tortilla soup in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Tortilla Soup
Bethel restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Shakedown Street Eats
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
Avg 4.5
(642 reviews)
Mexican Tortilla Soup
$0.00
Shredded Chicken. Tomato Broth. Corn. Black Beans. Onion. Cheddar. Tortilla Strips. (gf)
More about Shakedown Street Eats
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
$0.00
More about Notch8 Bethel
