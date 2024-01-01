Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Bethel

Bethel restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Shakedown Street Eats

227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Tortilla Soup$0.00
Shredded Chicken. Tomato Broth. Corn. Black Beans. Onion. Cheddar. Tortilla Strips. (gf)
Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$0.00
