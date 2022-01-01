Avocado sandwiches in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Joe & The Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
10301 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Avocado Sandwich
|$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Avocado, Mozzarella, Tomato, Vegan Pesto
|Vegan Avocado Sandwich
|$9.20
Spinach, Joe's Classic Bread, Avocado, Tomato, Vegan Pesto
More about Joe & The Juice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Vegan Avocado Sandwich
|$9.20
Spinach, Joe's Classic Bread, Avocado, Tomato, Vegan Pesto
|Avocado Sandwich
|$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Avocado, Mozzarella, Tomato, Vegan Pesto
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH PARTY PACK
|$130.99
10 sandwiches cut in half, grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, barely buzzed cheddar, hatch chile ranch.