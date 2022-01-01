Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Joe & The Juice

10301 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (210 reviews)
Avocado Sandwich$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Avocado, Mozzarella, Tomato, Vegan Pesto
Vegan Avocado Sandwich $9.20
Spinach, Joe's Classic Bread, Avocado, Tomato, Vegan Pesto
More about Joe & The Juice
consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Joe & The Juice

7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (474 reviews)
Vegan Avocado Sandwich $9.20
Spinach, Joe's Classic Bread, Avocado, Tomato, Vegan Pesto
Avocado Sandwich$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Avocado, Mozzarella, Tomato, Vegan Pesto
More about Joe & The Juice
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH PARTY PACK$130.99
10 sandwiches cut in half, grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, barely buzzed cheddar, hatch chile ranch.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Sunny Avocado Sandwich$10.49
Avocado, fresh mozzarella, spinach, red onion, lettuce, sun-dried tomato, and sunny sauce ciabatta.
More about Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Salmon Salad

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Cobb Salad

Chicken Burritos

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Octopus

Yogurt Parfaits

Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston