Fish and chips in Bethesda

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|FISH & CHIPS
|$15.95
CRISPY and delicious...Beer battered Icelandic Cod , House Cut French Fries & Cole Slaw, Caper Tartar Sauce
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Fish n Chips
|$15.00
(2) 4oz Of Fresh Beer Battered Fried Cod Served With Fries And Cole Slaw And Our House Made Tarter Sauce