Fish and chips in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve fish and chips

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

FISH & CHIPS$15.95
CRISPY and delicious...Beer battered Icelandic Cod , House Cut French Fries & Cole Slaw, Caper Tartar Sauce
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
Fish n Chips$15.00
(2) 4oz Of Fresh Beer Battered Fried Cod Served With Fries And Cole Slaw And Our House Made Tarter Sauce
More about Caddies On Cordell
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
RB BREW-BATTERED FISH + CHIPS$20.99
House beer brewed-battered cod, waffle fries, jalapeño slaw, cajun rémoulade.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

