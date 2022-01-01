Chocolate mousse in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$46.00
Chocolate sour cream pound cake buried in dark chocolate mousse and decorated with homemade chocolate tiles.
Serves: 10 - 12 slices
How to serve: Room temperature
If you need your cake on the same day, please call our bakery 301.229.8180 to confirm availability. Thank you!
|Chocolate Mousse Cup
|$6.00
Homemade dark chocolate cup filled with creamy chocolate mousse.
|Cassis White Chocolate Mousse
|$46.00
Yellow cake topped with white chocolate mousse and cassis mousse, topped with cassis glaze and decorated with almond cookies.
Contains nuts.
Servings: 8 slices
How to serve: Chilled
If you need your cake on the same day, please call our bakery 301.229.8180 to confirm availability. Thank you!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.75
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Mousse
|$9.00
Strawberry & Orange Compote,
Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream