Chocolate mousse in Bethesda

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$46.00
Chocolate sour cream pound cake buried in dark chocolate mousse and decorated with homemade chocolate tiles.
Serves: 10 - 12 slices
How to serve: Room temperature
If you need your cake on the same day, please call our bakery 301.229.8180 to confirm availability. Thank you!
Chocolate Mousse Cup$6.00
Homemade dark chocolate cup filled with creamy chocolate mousse.
Cassis White Chocolate Mousse$46.00
Yellow cake topped with white chocolate mousse and cassis mousse, topped with cassis glaze and decorated with almond cookies.
Contains nuts.
Servings: 8 slices
How to serve: Chilled
If you need your cake on the same day, please call our bakery 301.229.8180 to confirm availability. Thank you!
Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.75
Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$9.00
Strawberry & Orange Compote,
Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream
Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Double Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$9.99
