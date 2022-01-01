Flan in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve flan
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Homemade Flan
|$6.00
Traditional homemade flan. New! Limited avalibility!
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Coconut Flan
|$7.00
Homemade coconut flan topped with roasted coconut flakes
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Spanish Diner - Bethesda
7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Flan de Mama Marisa
|$9.00
José Andrés' mother's flan recipe served with whipped cream
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Home Made Flan
|$5.75
Decorated with Orange & Strawberries.
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Flan
|$5.95