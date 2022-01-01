Chocolate mousse cake in Bethesda
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$46.00
Chocolate sour cream pound cake buried in dark chocolate mousse and decorated with homemade chocolate tiles.
Serves: 10 - 12 slices
How to serve: Room temperature
If you need your cake on the same day, please call our bakery 301.229.8180 to confirm availability. Thank you!
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.75