Brisket in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve brisket

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Chopped Brisket Hash$14.89
Shredded hash browns, smoked brisket, caramelized onions, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, two eggs any style and toast of your choice
Allergens: gluten(toast), egg, dairy
Sliced Brisket$15.50
Half pound of smoked, sliced brisket served with Texas Toast and pickles
Allergens: wheat, soy, egg
Chopped Brisket$15.50
Half pound of smoked, chopped brisket served with Texas Toast and pickles
Allergens: wheat, soy, egg
CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout Digital Dine-In
Soy Glazed Brisket$19.00
Soy brined soft egg, pickled peppers, furikake butter, steamed rice.
GF Brisket & Rice Cakes$18.00
Smoked brisket, bean sprouts, carrots, shiitake mushrooms.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)

4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (200 reviews)
Takeout
B25 BRISKET BANH MI$12.00
9-inch sub, butter, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, green pepper, slow cooked brisket and hoisin-caramelized onions , fried eggs
Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Brisket Sandwich$18.00
BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Fries
Brisket Hash$15.00
Poached Eggs, Hollandaise
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Brisket Platter$19.50
Thinly sliced lean brisket, with choice of sauce on the side. Served with cornbread, slaw, and one side dish.
Brisket Chili Dog$10.50
Famous dog smothered in all meat brisket chili on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
Brisket Chili$9.50
Chunks of braised brisket finished with a touch of heat. Served with cornbread.
