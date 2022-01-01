Brisket in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve brisket
More about Ensemble
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Chopped Brisket Hash
|$14.89
Shredded hash browns, smoked brisket, caramelized onions, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, two eggs any style and toast of your choice
Allergens: gluten(toast), egg, dairy
|Sliced Brisket
|$15.50
Half pound of smoked, sliced brisket served with Texas Toast and pickles
Allergens: wheat, soy, egg
|Chopped Brisket
|$15.50
Half pound of smoked, chopped brisket served with Texas Toast and pickles
Allergens: wheat, soy, egg
More about CHIKO - Bethesda
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Soy Glazed Brisket
|$19.00
Soy brined soft egg, pickled peppers, furikake butter, steamed rice.
|GF Brisket & Rice Cakes
|$18.00
Smoked brisket, bean sprouts, carrots, shiitake mushrooms.
More about Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|B25 BRISKET BANH MI
|$12.00
9-inch sub, butter, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, green pepper, slow cooked brisket and hoisin-caramelized onions , fried eggs
More about Barrel and Crow
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Pulled Brisket Sandwich
|$18.00
BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Fries
|Brisket Hash
|$15.00
Poached Eggs, Hollandaise
More about Smoke BBQ
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Smoke BBQ
4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Brisket Platter
|$19.50
Thinly sliced lean brisket, with choice of sauce on the side. Served with cornbread, slaw, and one side dish.
|Brisket Chili Dog
|$10.50
Famous dog smothered in all meat brisket chili on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
|Brisket Chili
|$9.50
Chunks of braised brisket finished with a touch of heat. Served with cornbread.