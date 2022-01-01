Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve steak bowls

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Rice Bowl$12.50
Sirloin Steak, black beans, charred corn, pepper & onion rajas and guajillo sauce.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Rice Bowl$12.50
Sirloin Steak, black beans, charred corn, pepper & onion rajas and guajillo sauce.
More about Fish Taco
consumer pic

SALADS

BIBIBOP Asian Grill

4820 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (2774 reviews)
STEAK BOWL$13.59
Start with our lean Prime Rib Steak then customize your bowl with delicious bases, fresh vegetables, and bold &amp; flavorful sauces.
More about BIBIBOP Asian Grill
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Steak Fajita Bowl$18.75
Mesquite grilled skirt steak with rice, roasted corn, black beans, sautéed peppers, onions, chipotle crema, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, topped with crispy tortilla strips.
More about Uncle Julio's

