Quesadillas in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve quesadillas

Mushroom Quesadilla image

 

Chaia

7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Quesadilla$5.00
braised mushroom, jack cheese with salsa roja
Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla$5.00
Brussels sprouts, jack or vegan cheese with jalapeño salsa
Cheese Quesadilla$4.75
melted monterey jack & salsa verde
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$8.00
Shredded Cheese With Sautéed Red Onion And Peppers
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$11.00
Avocado, charred corn, blend of Mexican cheeses and pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema & guacamole.
Kid's Steak Quesadilla$7.50
8" flour tortilla, Sirloin Steak, blend of Mexican cheeses. Side of fruit.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Adobo Chicken, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Item pic

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadillas.$12.00
CHICKEN TINGA | CHIPOTLE | ONIONS | CHIHUAHUA CHEESE | SOUR CREAM
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
Vegetable Quesadillas.$10.00
MUSHROOMS | ZUCCHINI | CHIHUAHUA CHEESE | EPOZOTE | SOUR CREAM | JALAPEÑOS
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Chicken, Tomato & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side
Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.50
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Shrimp, Tomatoes & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.50
Sirloin Steak, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
Ancho shrimp, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$10.95
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese with your choice of protein. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Kids Cheese/Beef Quesadilla$8.95
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Chicken Quesadilla $13.75
Chicken with cheddar, mozzarella cheese, salsa, and sour cream.(Contain Gluten)
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Vegetable Quesadilla$17.02
Sautéed peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack on flour tortillas with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Kid Quesadilla$7.59
Melted yellow cheese between triangles of grilled flour tortillas served with rice and refried beans. Four to an order.
3 Cheese Quesadilla$14.03
Monterrey jack, cheddar and American cheese on flour tortillas with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
