Quesadillas in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Chaia
Chaia
7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$5.00
braised mushroom, jack cheese with salsa roja
|Brussels Sprouts Quesadilla
|$5.00
Brussels sprouts, jack or vegan cheese with jalapeño salsa
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.75
melted monterey jack & salsa verde
More about Caddies On Cordell
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Shredded Cheese With Sautéed Red Onion And Peppers
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.00
Avocado, charred corn, blend of Mexican cheeses and pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema & guacamole.
|Kid's Steak Quesadilla
|$7.50
8" flour tortilla, Sirloin Steak, blend of Mexican cheeses. Side of fruit.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Adobo Chicken, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Chicken Quesadillas.
|$12.00
CHICKEN TINGA | CHIPOTLE | ONIONS | CHIHUAHUA CHEESE | SOUR CREAM
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Vegetable Quesadillas.
|$10.00
MUSHROOMS | ZUCCHINI | CHIHUAHUA CHEESE | EPOZOTE | SOUR CREAM | JALAPEÑOS
More about Guardado's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Chicken, Tomato & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.50
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$12.50
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Mozzarella, Shrimp, Tomatoes & Onion. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream on the Side
More about Fish Taco
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.50
Sirloin Steak, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.00
Ancho shrimp, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Quesadilla
|$10.95
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese with your choice of protein. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Kids Cheese/Beef Quesadilla
|$8.95
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.95
More about Lilit Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.75
Chicken with cheddar, mozzarella cheese, salsa, and sour cream.(Contain Gluten)
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$17.02
Sautéed peppers, onions, and Monterey Jack on flour tortillas with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
|Kid Quesadilla
|$7.59
Melted yellow cheese between triangles of grilled flour tortillas served with rice and refried beans. Four to an order.
|3 Cheese Quesadilla
|$14.03
Monterrey jack, cheddar and American cheese on flour tortillas with sour cream and fresh guacamole.