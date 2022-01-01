Kale salad in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve kale salad
Chaia
7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda
|Kale Salad
|$8.50
parmesan, mint, toasted pepita vinaigrette & preserved lemon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Kale Parmesan Salad
|$8.00
Chopped kale, cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan cheese, pickled onions and creamy parmesan dressing topped with our crispy chicken bites (dressing served on the side)
*gluten free if blackened chicken selected