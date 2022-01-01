Kale salad in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chaia

7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$8.50
parmesan, mint, toasted pepita vinaigrette & preserved lemon
More about Chaia
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Parmesan Salad$8.00
Chopped kale, cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan cheese, pickled onions and creamy parmesan dressing topped with our crispy chicken bites (dressing served on the side)
*gluten free if blackened chicken selected
More about Ensemble
Item pic

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad.$10.00
BABY KALE | SHAVED PARMESAN | TORTILLA STRIPS
More about Gringos and Mariachis

