Tomato soup in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve tomato soup

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Tomato Soup$6.00
Roasted tomatoes pureed with basil, garlic, and shallots. Finished with basil oil and homemade croutons.
More about Piccoli Piatti
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup$11.99
Melted american cheese served with house tomato soup- upgrade to a deluxe and add chopped brisket or pulled pork
Allergens: soy, gluten, egg (bread), dairy
More about Ensemble
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato & Basil Soup (V)$6.99
Slow-simmered tomatoes, carrots, and sautéed garlic in a rich blend of cream and handcrafted vegetable stock with fresh chopped basil.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$6.00
Grilled Cheese w/ American Cheese & Home Made Creamy Tomato Soup
Creamy Tomato Soup$6.00
Roasted tomatoes, basil and cream
More about Caddies On Cordell
Tomato Soup image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

