Tomato soup in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve tomato soup
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Roasted Tomato Soup
|$6.00
Roasted tomatoes pureed with basil, garlic, and shallots. Finished with basil oil and homemade croutons.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
|$11.99
Melted american cheese served with house tomato soup- upgrade to a deluxe and add chopped brisket or pulled pork
Allergens: soy, gluten, egg (bread), dairy
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Tomato & Basil Soup (V)
|$6.99
Slow-simmered tomatoes, carrots, and sautéed garlic in a rich blend of cream and handcrafted vegetable stock with fresh chopped basil.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$6.00
Grilled Cheese w/ American Cheese & Home Made Creamy Tomato Soup
|Creamy Tomato Soup
|$6.00
Roasted tomatoes, basil and cream
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg