Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve beef noodles

CHIKO - Bethesda image

 

CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Shortrib, Preserved Greens, Wheat Noodles.
More about CHIKO - Bethesda
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) - 301-652-0834

4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
DN22. STIR-FRIED BEEF NOODLE$14.00
Vermicelli served with stir-fried steak and minced garlic, cucumbers, basil, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce
More about Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) - 301-652-0834

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Roti

Chicken Fajitas

Steak Bowls

Cheesecake

Stew

Crispy Tacos

Chili

French Fries

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (444 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston