Salmon in
Bethlehem
/
Bethlehem
/
Salmon
Bethlehem restaurants that serve salmon
The Flying Egg
451 Main Street, Bethlehem
Avg 4.3
(860 reviews)
Smoked Salmon Toast
$10.95
More about The Flying Egg
The Bayou
702 Hawthorne Road, Bethlehem
No reviews yet
Bronzed Salmon
$29.00
pork hoppin' john, southern trinity
More about The Bayou
