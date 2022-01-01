Avocado toast in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve avocado toast
Chaumont Vegan
145 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles
|VEGAN Avocado toast
|$12.00
lemon, olive oil, sea salt, chili flakes, blood orange, red onions, mint, dill
Jack & Ben's
9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills
|Avocado Toast / No Egg
|$7.00
Mashed avocado, grape tomato, diced cucumber olive oil, chives, chili flakes, artisanal rustic bread.
|Avocado Egg Toast
|$10.00
Mashed avocado, grape tomato, diced cucumber, 6 minute egg, olive oil, chives, chili flakes, artisanal rustic bread.
Pascal on Beverly
200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Open Face Avocado Toast
|$15.75
Avocado salad, cherry tomatoes and arugula on spelt bread topped with 2 eggs any style, onion
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
|Avocado Toast (2)
|$17.99
Sourdough toast with hummus, tomatoes Arugula and sea salt. Top with an egg 1.00 each
