Tortilla soup in
Beverly Hills
/
Beverly Hills
/
Tortilla Soup
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Jack & Ben's
9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills
No reviews yet
Vegan Tortilla Soup
$7.00
topped with jalapeño crema and crispy tortilla strips.
More about Jack & Ben's
Pascal on Beverly
200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
No reviews yet
Soup Cup Tortilla
$8.50
Soup Bowl Tortilla
$11.25
More about Pascal on Beverly
