Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Beverly Hills

Go
Beverly Hills restaurants
Toast

Beverly Hills restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Jack & Ben's image

 

Jack & Ben's

9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Tortilla Soup$7.00
topped with jalapeño crema and crispy tortilla strips.
More about Jack & Ben's
Pascal on Beverly image

 

Pascal on Beverly

200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup Cup Tortilla$8.50
Soup Bowl Tortilla$11.25
More about Pascal on Beverly

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly Hills

Chopped Chicken Salad

Chocolate Croissants

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Lobsters

Cookies

Barley Soup

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Map

More near Beverly Hills to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston