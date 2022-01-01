Grilled cheese sandwiches in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
Pascal on Beverly
200 South Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Cheddar cheese toasted with
French fries
The Nosh of Beverly Hills
9689 Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
|Tres Queso Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$14.79
Melted Jack, Muenster and Mozzarella cheese and Rustic white bread
|Hole in One Grilled Cheese Egg Sandwich
|$11.99
Two slices of bread with eggs cooked inside the bread, melty American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a rustic sourdough