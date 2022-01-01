Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills restaurants
Beverly Hills restaurants that serve grilled steaks

MIRAME image

 

MÍRAME

419 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills

Avg 4.1 (610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Koji Wagyu Steak$41.00
More about MÍRAME
Jack & Ben's image

 

Jack & Ben's

9601 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Hanger Steak / Black Lentil Stew$14.00
Grilled hanger steak, stewed; black lentils, carrots, yellow squash, edamame, coconut milk - cilantro chutney
More about Jack & Ben's

