Black bean soup in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve black bean soup

REV Kitchen & Bar

45 Enon St. UNIT 1, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Soup$7.95
More about REV Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA

Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly

294 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Soup 16 oz Deli, Frozen
These are kept cold or frozen until pickup
Black Bean Soup Bowl$8.95
cooked black beans with jalepeno, lime, tomato, onion & cilantro
More about Organic Garden Cafe - Beverly

