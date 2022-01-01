Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Beverly

Beverly restaurants
Beverly restaurants that serve lentil soup

Wrapture image

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Wrapture - Wrapture

284 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.3 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup Lentil Soup$3.95
Lentils, Carrots, Onion, Celery, Tomatoes, Vegetable Stock, Seasoning
Bowl Lentil Soup$4.95
Lentils, Carrots, Onion, Celery, Tomatoes, Vegetable Stock, Seasoning
More about Wrapture - Wrapture
Item pic

PIZZA

Organic Garden Cafe

294 Cabot St, Beverly

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Chickpea Lentil Zoodle Soup$13.00
Brown lentils, chickpeas, sweet potato, fresh tomato, zucchini noodles, bell pepper, house made vegetable broth (onions, garlic, celery, carrot, bay leaf, shitake mushrooms), smoked paprika, coriander, thyme, marjoram, herbamare and olive oil. Topped with fresh parsley and rawmesan.
More about Organic Garden Cafe

