Lentil soup in Beverly

284 Cabot St, Beverly
|Cup Lentil Soup
|$3.95
Lentils, Carrots, Onion, Celery, Tomatoes, Vegetable Stock, Seasoning
|Bowl Lentil Soup
|$4.95
Lentils, Carrots, Onion, Celery, Tomatoes, Vegetable Stock, Seasoning
Organic Garden Cafe
294 Cabot St, Beverly
|Chickpea Lentil Zoodle Soup
|$13.00
Brown lentils, chickpeas, sweet potato, fresh tomato, zucchini noodles, bell pepper, house made vegetable broth (onions, garlic, celery, carrot, bay leaf, shitake mushrooms), smoked paprika, coriander, thyme, marjoram, herbamare and olive oil. Topped with fresh parsley and rawmesan.