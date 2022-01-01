Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Beverly

Go
Beverly restaurants
Toast

Beverly restaurants that serve milkshakes

The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA image

 

The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA

1 Dodge St, Beverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Milkshake$6.60
More about The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Castle: A Board Game Cafe

240 Rantoul St, Beverly

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boozy Mocha Milkshake$12.00
Chocolate milkshake with chocolate liqueur and coffee brandy
Boozy Maple Bourbon Milkshake$12.00
Our classic vanilla shake with maple syrup and maple bourbon
Regular Milkshake$8.50
More about The Castle: A Board Game Cafe
The Bagel Shop image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Shop

3 Oak St, Beverly

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Milkshake$5.60
Vanilla Milkshake$5.60
More about The Bagel Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Beverly

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Parmesan

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Beef Soup

Chicken Soup

Tiramisu

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Beverly to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston