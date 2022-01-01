Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Boca Raton

Boca Raton restaurants
Boca Raton restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria image

 

Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria

20449 SR-7 AA-9, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Antipasto Salad$9.00
More about Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria

1901 NW 2nd Ave, boca raton

Avg 4.6 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$9.00
More about Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria
Rotelli West Boca image

 

Rotelli West Boca

21747 State Road 7, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$15.99
Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomato, marinated roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts. Served in a bread bowl with a side of our house balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Rotelli West Boca

