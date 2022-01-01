Crispy beef in Boca Raton
Boca Raton restaurants that serve crispy beef
More about Kapow! Noodle Bar
RAMEN
Kapow! Noodle Bar
431 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
|Crispy Spicy Beef Wontons
|$12.00
More about Bao Boca
Bao Boca
7600 W Camino Real, Boca Raton
|Crispy Orange Beef
|$11.95
Crispy beef glazed with chef’s sweet citrus sauce, scallions and orange zest. Quart Sized -served with white rice
|Crispy Beef
|$10.95
fried crispy beef, asian coleslaw, pickled red onions, cilantro in two steamed Asian bao buns, side of spicy may & cilantro aioli
|Crispy Orange Beefs
|$21.95
Crispy beef glazed with chef’s sweet citrus sauce, scallions and orange zest. Quart Sized -served with white rice