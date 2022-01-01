Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Snapper in
Boca Raton
/
Boca Raton
/
Snapper
Boca Raton restaurants that serve snapper
Farmer's Table
1901 North Military Trail, Boca Raton
Avg 4.3
(8081 reviews)
Blackened Red Snapper
$24.00
More about Farmer's Table
20940 Uptown Avenue
20940 Uptown Avenue, Boca Raton
No reviews yet
Snapper Livornese
$29.95
Clams, mussels, olives, capers, onions, tomatoes, cavatelli pasta.
More about 20940 Uptown Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Boca Raton
Chicken Sandwiches
Pizza Steak
Baby Back Ribs
Chicken Piccata
Arugula Salad
Clams
Garlic Cheese Bread
Vegetable Fried Rice
More near Boca Raton to explore
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.3
(53 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Palm Beach
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston