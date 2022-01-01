Back Bay American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Back Bay
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Popular items
|Reg Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
More about The Corner Tavern
The Corner Tavern
421 Marlborough St, Boston
|Popular items
|Tator Tots
|$11.75
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$14.25
|Grilled Cheese
|$9.95
More about Parish Cafe & Bar
SANDWICHES
Parish Cafe & Bar
361 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|HOT & COLD CHICKEN SALAD
|$18.50
grilled chicken breast, arugula, caramelized almonds, snap peas, carrots, warm jasmine rice, sesame soy vinaigrette dressing
|THE ZUNI ROLL
|$17.00
Norma Gillaspie
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, chopped scallions, dill havarti cheese, served on a warm flour tortilla with cranberry chipotle sauce, sided with creamy potato salad
|THE PARISH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$19.00
Parish Cafe & Bar
baked buttermilk chicken breast, sliced tomato, romaine lettuce, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, house pickles, and chipotle aioli, served on a deluxe roll, sided with potato salad