Back Bay Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Back Bay
More about Mistral - Boston
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Mistral - Boston
223 Columbus Ave, BOSTON
|Popular items
|Tomato
|$27.00
Mozzarella & Oregano
|White Cheese
|$28.00
Whipped Ricotta, Hot Pepper, Sea Salt & Arugula
|Sushi Grade Tuna Tartare
|$26.00
Crispy Wontons, Ginger & Soy
More about Sorellina
FRENCH FRIES
Sorellina
One Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|MACCHERONCELLI
|$45.00
Feather Brook Farms beef meatballs, Montepulciano sauce, Parmigiano
|TUNA*
|$26.00
Yellowfin, raw, hand cut, sushi grade, spicy mostarda aioli, chili vinegar
|ARUGULA ºº
|$20.00
pine nuts, truffled Pecorino Moliterno, lemon vinaigrette
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Popular items
|2 Fried Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
spicy pickles, applewood smoked bacon, Carolina honey mustard
|New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
|$16.00
creamy jalapeno grits, holy trinity, andouille sausage
|2 Prime Burger Sliders
|$12.00
pepperjack cheese, sweet pickles, shredded lettuce, chipotle remoulade
More about Porto
Porto
780 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Pan-Seared Scallops | sunchokes, caulini, warm gooseberry vinaigrette, fennel, mint + dill*
|$40.00
|Shrimp Fra Diavolo | braised tomatoes, harissa, toasted bread crumbs + calabrian chilis
|$32.00
|Cauliflower Agrodolce | pine nuts, golden raisins, pecorino, shallot + anchovy
|$12.00