Enchiladas in Back Bay

Casa Romero
30 Gloucester St, Boston
|Enchilada de Plantains Mole
|$19.00
|Enchilada Mole
|$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese topped with our homemade Mole poblano sauce.
Served with rice and beans
|Enchilada Verde
|$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce.
Served with rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|CHILI & CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$11.00
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|AL PASTOR ENCHILADA (MARINATED PORK)
|$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
|CARNITAS ENCHILADA (PORK)
|$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
|CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA (STEAK)
|$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans