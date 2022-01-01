Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchilada Mole image

 

Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada de Plantains Mole$19.00
Enchilada Mole$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese topped with our homemade Mole poblano sauce.
Served with rice and beans
Enchilada Verde$19.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with melted cheese and a green tomatillo sauce.
Served with rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Casa Romero
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI & CHEESE ENCHILADAS$11.00
More about CITRUS & SALT
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AL PASTOR ENCHILADA (MARINATED PORK)$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
CARNITAS ENCHILADA (PORK)$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA (STEAK)$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
More about La Neta

