Tuna rolls in Back Bay

Go
Back Bay restaurants
Toast

Back Bay restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
More about Umai
Spicy Tuna Roll image

 

UNI

370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
7 Piece Traditional Nigiri Omakase + Tuna Roll$65.00
7 pieces of chef's choice nigiri prepared traditionally + 6 piece tuna makimono
Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
More about UNI

Browse other tasty dishes in Back Bay

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Gyoza

Pancakes

Chicken Salad

Edamame

Fish Tacos

French Fries

Map

More near Back Bay to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston