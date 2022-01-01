Tuna rolls in Back Bay

Tuna rolls in
SUSHI
Umai
224 Newbury St, Boston
Avg 4.4
(1546 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Roll
$8.50
More about Umai
UNI
370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston
No reviews yet
7 Piece Traditional Nigiri Omakase + Tuna Roll
$65.00
7 pieces of chef's choice nigiri prepared traditionally + 6 piece tuna makimono
Spicy Tuna Roll
$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
More about UNI
