Carne asada in Back Bay

Back Bay restaurants
Back Bay restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

 

Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$32.00
Sirloin steak cooked to perfection with caramelized onions and tomatoes. Garnished with plantains and a chicken enchilada.
Served with Mexican rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE/ BEST SELLER
More about Casa Romero
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TORTA (STEAK)$15.00
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with steak, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA (STEAK)$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
CARNE ASADA PLATE (STEAK)$14.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
More about La Neta

