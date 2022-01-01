Carne asada in Back Bay
Back Bay restaurants that serve carne asada
Casa Romero
30 Gloucester St, Boston
|Carne Asada
|$32.00
Sirloin steak cooked to perfection with caramelized onions and tomatoes. Garnished with plantains and a chicken enchilada.
Served with Mexican rice and beans.
GLUTEN FREE/ BEST SELLER
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|CARNE ASADA TORTA (STEAK)
|$15.00
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with steak, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
|CARNE ASADA ENCHILADA (STEAK)
|$13.00
2 filled corn tortillas (oven baked) topped with cheese, green, red or chipotle sauce, served with rice & beans
|CARNE ASADA PLATE (STEAK)
|$14.00
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & guacamole