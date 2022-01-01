Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill restaurants
Beacon Hill restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
