Lobsters in Fenway
Fenway restaurants that serve lobsters
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide - Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
|Cold Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Our version of a classic New England lobster roll. Mixed with mayo, black pepper, lemon and dill and served on a griddled steamed bun.
Contains shellfish, egg, dairy, and gluten.
|Maine Lobster Stew
|$23.00
Maine lobster added to a base of rich lobster stock with green curry paste, sweet potato, hen of the woods mushrooms, coconut milk and chili oil. Served with our house-made saltines.
Contains shellfish, soy, dairy, gluten, and alliums.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
1348 Boylston Street, Boston
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$26.99
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
|Lobster Sub
|$49.99
our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
|Lobster Roll
|$25.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.