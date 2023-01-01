Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Fenway

Fenway restaurants
Toast

Fenway restaurants that serve lobsters

Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide - Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll$19.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
Cold Lobster Roll$19.00
Our version of a classic New England lobster roll. Mixed with mayo, black pepper, lemon and dill and served on a griddled steamed bun.
Contains shellfish, egg, dairy, and gluten.
Maine Lobster Stew$23.00
Maine lobster added to a base of rich lobster stock with green curry paste, sweet potato, hen of the woods mushrooms, coconut milk and chili oil. Served with our house-made saltines.
Contains shellfish, soy, dairy, gluten, and alliums.
More about Eventide - Fenway
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

1348 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Grilled Cheese$26.99
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
Lobster Sub$49.99
our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Lobster Roll$25.99
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
aa11a8a8-224c-4315-99a4-482787e12a01 image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER TEMP ROLL$17.00
Asparagus, avocado, lobster wrapped in soy paper and then fried.
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie

