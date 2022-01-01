Greek salad in Financial District

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, banana pepper, red onion, feta and greek dressing.
Greek Salad$12.95
Mixed greens with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
More about Max's Deli Café
Greek Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill - Federal Street

100 Federal Street, Boston

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)$5.99
Our authentic Greek salad is filled with fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peppers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with red onions, kalamata olives, hand-cut feta cheese, and tossed in just the right amount of our house-made dressing.
More about Aceituna Grill - Federal Street
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Catering

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad (Large)$9.49
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and greek dressing.
More about Viga Catering

