Greek salad in Financial District
Financial District restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Max's Deli Café
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Greek Salad Wrap with Chicken
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, olives, banana pepper, red onion, feta and greek dressing.
|Greek Salad
|$12.95
Mixed greens with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
More about Aceituna Grill - Federal Street
FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill - Federal Street
100 Federal Street, Boston
|Greek Salad
|$12.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
|Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)
|$5.99
Our authentic Greek salad is filled with fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peppers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with red onions, kalamata olives, hand-cut feta cheese, and tossed in just the right amount of our house-made dressing.