Caprese sandwiches in South End

South End restaurants
Toast

South End restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Mod Espresso image

 

Mod Espresso

485 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Sandwich$14.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pesto and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Mod Espresso
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

314 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$14.00
mozzarella, roasted tomato, basil nut-free pesto, arugula, pressed on ciabatta
Caprese Biscuit Sandwich$10.50
buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, fresh mozzarella, basil nut-free pesto, roasted tomato
More about South End Buttery

