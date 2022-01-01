Chicken salad in South End

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

South End restaurants that serve chicken salad

South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curried Chicken Salad$12.50
romaine, green apple, grapes, celery, chutney, cashews, mayo
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fried chicken, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomato, bacon, chives, dill-ranch
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$7.00
More about Mela
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery South End

