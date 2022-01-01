Chicken salad in South End
South End restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about South End Buttery
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$12.50
romaine, green apple, grapes, celery, chutney, cashews, mayo
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
fried chicken, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomato, bacon, chives, dill-ranch
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame