Prime ribs in Bothell

FULLY COOKED AND PREPARED, THEN PACKED COLD. JUST REHEAT & SERVE. INCLUDES ALL ITEMS LISTED (SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR MODIFICATIONS)

MAIN: 3.5 lb HERB CRUSTED, MARINATED & SLOW ROASTED PRIME RIB SERVED W/A HOUSE MADE AU JUS & CREAMY HORSERADISH

SALAD: WINTER MIXED GREENS & KALE SALAD W/BLOOD ORANGE DRESSING, SHAVED PARMESAN, DRIED POMEGRANATES, APPLE CHIPS & CANDIED PECANS

SIDES: TRUFFLE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

FRESH GRILLED SEASONAL VEGETABLES W/ROSEMARY, THYME & SEASONING

BAKED CREAMY FOUR CHEESE MAC FLAKY BUTTER ROLLS

DESSERT: + $20 ADD A DESSERT

CHOICE OF CHOCOLATE MOUSSE, KEY LIME PIE, CHEESECAKE OR CREME BRULEE

WINE:+ $15 PER BOTTLE OF OUR HOUSE RED, WHITE OR SPARKLING WINE

*Please include Please include your name and contact info in the special instructions box when ordering online