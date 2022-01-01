Chicken tenders in
Bowie restaurants that serve chicken tenders
GRILL
Old Bowie Town Grille
8604 Chestnut Ave, Bowie
Avg 4.4
(1311 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$11.00
Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
$5.00
SEAFOOD
Rock & Toss Crab House
15500 Annapolis Rd, Bowie
Avg 4.5
(663 reviews)
K3 Chicken tender(3)
$5.00
